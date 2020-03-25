News
Armenia Parliament considers Agreement on Navigation between EEU member states
Armenia Parliament considers Agreement on Navigation between EEU member states
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

During a discussion on ratification of the Agreement on Navigation between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union held in parliament today, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Simonyan said the Agreement lays down the procedure for navigation over the inland waterways of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

He particularly stated that the Agreement on Navigation was signed between the governments of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union during the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held on February 1, 2019 in Almaty.

“The Agreement is called for easing the entry of ships navigating under the flags of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union into the inland waterways of the member states and to simplify the transport of bilateral and transit cargo, passengers and luggage and the towing of ships,” Simonyan said.
