Facebook intends to inform users globally about coronavirus
Facebook intends to inform users globally about coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Facebook said in a statement it has launched the COVID-19 Information Center.

“Last week, we launched the COVID-19 Information Center, which is now featured at the top of News Feed on Facebook in several countries and includes real-time updates from national health authorities and global organizations, such as the WHO. The COVID-19 Information Center will be available globally soon,” he said. “Through these efforts across Facebook and Instagram, we’ve directed more than 1 billion people to resources from health authorities including the WHO – more than 100 million of whom clicked through to learn more. We’re also giving the WHO as many free ads as they need and millions in ad credits to other health authorities so they can reach people with timely messages.”

According to the statement, “people can sign up to receive the WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp, a daily report with the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
