Armenian PM: COVID outbreak not developing according to worst-case scenario in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Coronavirus outbreak is not developing according to the worst-case scenario in our country, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during government’s meeting on Thursday.
He described the situation as “one of the best in the world” if, of course, it would be possible to keep situation under control.
“In other countries, the cases are growing exponentially. We don’t have that. There is some growth, and in order to keep the situation under control, we must strictly adhere to the restrictions for a week,” PM said.
Earlier this week Pashinyan admitted that the situation with the spread of the virus in Yerevan had gone out of control.
Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, in turn, added that in March-April last year we had around 500 thousand passengers transported throughout Yerevan. As of Wednesday, we had 18 thousand passengers, which means the passenger flow reduced by 30 percent.
As for the coronavirus cases, Avinyan explained that if there is slow pace, the government will not prolong 7-day restrictions and will not impose additional strict rules.