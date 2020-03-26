News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year
Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Portugal will go into recession this year as the coronavirus hits private consumption and investment and exports collapse, the central bank said on Thursday, reports Reuters.

Portugal has 3,544 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 60 reported deaths, far below other southern European countries such as Italy and Spain.

In its economic bulletin, the first data set showing the impact the virus is likely to have on the economy, the Bank of Portugal said gross domestic product would drop between 3.7% and 5.7% in 2020. Last year it grew 2.2%.

Private consumption is set to fall 2.8% to 4.8% and exports will decrease 12.1% to 19.1% this year, according to the bulletin. Private investment will drop between 10.8% and 14.9%.

The unemployment rate is set to increase to between 10.1% and 11.7% this year, compared with 6.6% in 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27
He stated that the government has to take care of each...
 Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday...
 Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections
Ashot Ghulyan also informed that his political...
 Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned
Due to the state of emergency declared in the Republic of...
 Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors
There was no word about granting bonuses or premiums to...
 Worldometer: More than 500,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
Based on the information, at 9 p.m. on March 26...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos