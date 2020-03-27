Armenian PM announces appointment of women to high posts in police system

Something unprecedented happened in the history of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook announcing the appointment of women to high posts in the police system.
According to him, the policy of the Armenian government to increase the involvement of women in all spheres of public life is being implemented.
"I’m sure their example will inspire many women, and men will become more responsible,” he added.
Thus Lt. Col. Meline Yegshatyan was appointed head of the Gugark police department, and captain Zhanna Shakhnazaryan was appointed head of the Tsaghkadzor police department.