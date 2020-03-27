Armenia MOD Spokesperson visits servicemen infected with coronavirus

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan went live on Facebook while visiting servicemen who are infected with the coronavirus and the servicemen who have had contact with them.
She was dressed in a special uniform and was wearing a face mask, protective goggles and two-layered gloves and was escorted by medical workers.
Stepanyan toured the rooms of the isolated servicemen, asked how they were feeling and if they had had breakfast, and the servicemen said their isolation didn’t mean that they can’t complete their tasks. At the end, Stepanyan said there is currently no case of coronavirus at the military units on the border.
As the Ministry of Defense had reported earlier, five servicemen have been infected with the coronavirus. None of the five infected servicemen has pneumonia (one of the servicemen has slight fever, while the other four don’t have symptoms of the coronavirus at all).