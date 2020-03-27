News
Friday
March 27
News
Healthcare minister: All Armenian citizens from Italy will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow
Healthcare minister: All Armenian citizens from Italy will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote the following on his Facebook after visiting the places where Armenian citizens are under quarantine:

“The last stop today was the Monte Melkonian Military College, which is at a small distance from Dilijan and is currently the place for quarantine for Armenian citizens who had returned from Italy.

All of them will be tested tomorrow, and based on the results, they will either go home or will continue to be under supervision. In any case, all the citizens felt well and were in a good mood.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
