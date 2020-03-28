News
AP: Trump signs stimulus package of $2.2 trillion into law
AP: Trump signs stimulus package of $2.2 trillion into law
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of the United States Donald Trump has signed an unprecedented stimulus package of $2.2 trillion into law.

The package was signed immediately after almost unanimous support by the Congress and is to provide assistance to business, medical facilities as well as families fighting with the consequences of coronavirus pandemic, AP reported.

“This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses,” he said.

Many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child. Small and medium-sized businesses will get loans and tax preferences.
