Russia Embassy in Armenia: Georgia prohibited Russian citizens from passing through its territory

The Embassy of Russia in Armenia posted on his Facebook page a statement stating that Georgia has refused to let citizens of Russia leave for the Russian Federation through Georgia’s territory and has offered them to leave through the air space of Armenia.
“Taking into consideration the fact that Georgia has prohibited citizens of Russia wishing to leave Armenia from passing through the territory of Georgia via land, once again, we advise citizens of the Russian Federation to immediately take advantage of the opportunity to leave Armenia via air communication,” the statement of the Embassy reads.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting from March 18, Georgia closed its borders for foreigners for two weeks, except for special cases. On March 21, the Georgian government declared a state of emergency that will last until April 21.