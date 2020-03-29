News
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee's announcement on March 29 flights
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee's announcement on March 29 flights
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has issued an announcement on the flights for March 29.

Dear citizens,

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia would like to inform that, according to the data presented by airline companies:

On March 29, 2020:

  • Aeroflot will carry out

AFL 1860 Moscow (Sheremetevo)-Yerevan (at 10:45 a.m.) and AFL 1861 Yerevan-Moscow (Sheremetevo) afternoon (at 2:35 p.m.) flights

  • Siberia Airlines will carry out

SBI 3205 Moscow (Domodedovo)-Yerevan (at 1:40 p.m.) and SBI 3206 Yerevan-Moscow (Domodedovo) (at 5:25 p.m.) flights,

  • Ikar Airlines will carry out

KAR 377 Moscow (Sheremetevo)-Yerevan (at 3:45 p.m.) and KAR 378 Yerevan-Moscow (Sheremetevo) (at 7:40 p.m.) flights.

Taking into consideration the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), there may be rapid developments and changes of flights. Thus, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia would like to ask you to be consistent, follow the events developing by the hour and contact the airline companies.

Sincerely,

Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia,” the announcement reads.
