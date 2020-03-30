One dollar goes beyond AMD 500 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 500.80/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 2.37 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 554.34 (up by AMD 6.12), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 620.19 (up by AMD 11.31), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.30 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.49, AMD 26,040.3 and AMD 11,947.01, respectively.