Coronavirus caused $134 million damage to Armenia’s tourism industry in Q1
Coronavirus caused $134 million damage to Armenia’s tourism industry in Q1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s tourism industry has incurred losses of $134 million in the first quarter of 2020, as the country lost around 175 thousand tourists who spend around $750 each, representative of the State Tourism Committee Susanna Safaryan said.

The tourism committee official said the losses are significant, and predicted the situation would get worse in the second quarter.

“The situation will deteriorate in the second quarter. Many business entities voice their intention to close business. It is yet unclear when global tourism industry will recover, but the programs are targeted at the beginning of next year,” she added.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
