Azerbaijan bombards Armenia's Koti

Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation

Armenia ex-justice minister in Artsakh to observe nationwide elections

14-year-old Armenian receives chest injury, in stable condition

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan makes attempt of sabotage penetration, 2 servicemen wounded

Young Armenian wounded from gunshot fired by Azerbaijan

3 Armenian servicemen wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshots

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission chairperson receives Armenia MPs

Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period

The Netherlands considers Armenia a safe country of origin

Azerbaijani troops bombard Armenia's Baghanis

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee reports March 31 flights

Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus

Armenian state commission for competition protection: Petrol is cheaper in Armenia than in Georgia

Armenia 2nd President's attorney files appeal

3 die in Armenia of COVID and 482 infected, EU to assist 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia, 30.03.20 digest

Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil

776 Artsakh nationals to vote in Armenia

Armenian parliament’s committee to consider candidacy for CB head

2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France

Armenian medical center: 13-year-old girl from Gyumri already feeling better

Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown

Regional governor: Armenia's Ararat Province has 85 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ukraine's Ambassador to Armenia may be recalled

Coronavirus caused $134 million damage to Armenia’s tourism industry in Q1

Armenian economy minister meets with representatives of processing companies

Armenian MP asks where victims of coronavirus will be kept before burial

All polling stations in Artsakh are being sanitized (VIDEO)

Earthquake hits area near Karvachar, felt with Magnitude 3 in village

Young man throws himself off bridge in Yerevan

Georgia Today: Georgia declares curfew

Armenian MP: People infected with coronavirus are not criminals

Trump: Coronavirus to peak ‘around Easter’

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sends condolences on Patrick Devedjian's untimely death

Trump says Saudi Arabia and Russia both ‘went crazy’

Armenian MP gets tested for coronavirus

Armenia President discusses coronavirus situation with India Ambassador via video call

Armenia President sends letter to China counterpart on progress in fight against coronavirus

Armenia state tourism committee urges hotel business to cooperate in fight against COVID-19

One dollar goes beyond AMD 500 in Armenia

Central election commission: Number of voters in Karabakh has increased as of January 1

NYP: New Yorkers could face up-to $500 fine for refusing to practice social distancing

The Mirror: Elderly couple married for 65 years die from coronavirus on same day

First Armenia online university platform is launched

Armenian MPs approve several scandalous legislative initiatives submitted by government

Armenia parliament speaker: Our 2 colleagues initially tested positive for coronavirus

Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry presents details about grant contest for prevention of coronavirus

Opposition Bright Armenia party: Why is ruling force talking via Viber, WhatsApp inside country?

Armenian government proposes not to perform autopsy of citizens died from COVID-19

Deputy PM: Armenia not ruling out talks over revision of formula for natural gas imported from Russia

Armenia official: Difficulties at Upper Lars border checkpoint have nothing to do with relations with Russia

Armenian specialist: Data collection during phone calls is good tool from perspective of political oversight

Armenia parliament majority: Sometimes we are under total oversight because of our behavior

Armenian MP slams bill submitted by government

EU to assist 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia

EU allocates €140 million to help Eastern Partnership countries in fight against coronavirus

Armenia hired workers, private entrepreneurs of most affected domains to get financial support

CoE committee: Communication in regional, minority languages of utmost importance in global medical crises

Armenia government to provide monetary assistance to those fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30

Another Armenia soldier diagnosed with coronavirus

Armenia defense minister: Dozens of servicemen returning to duty after coronavirus quarantine

The Times of Israel: Netanyahu’s aide tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia government proposes to impose restrictions on right to protection of personal data

Unemployed pregnant women whose spouses were fired during emergency state in Armenia to receive financial aid

Karabakh President: Patrick Devedjian's decease is huge loss for all of us

Armenia health minister on coronavirus situation: We have 14 patients in critical, 1 in very critical state

Armenian justice minister: Liability is provided for illegal disclosure of personal information of citizens

North Korea tests multi-charge launcher

Armenia government holding special session

Man subjected to abuse by Yerevan police has been charged

Serial killer Lonnie Franklin dies in US

About AMD 618mn violations recorded at Fund for Rural Economic Development in Armenia

Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 482

Media Advocate: Election observers in Artsakh may pose risk of spreading the virus

Armenia legislature delegation headed by deputy speaker leaves for Artsakh

Armenia parliament convenes special sitting

Armenia premier: Government special session to be held at noon

Voice of America: Social distancing guidelines extended in US through April 30

Monday is election silence day in Karabakh

Armenia PM: With today's education we are preventing tomorrow's poverty (VIDEO)

Fox News: North Korea tests 2 ballistic missiles

Armenia official: Possibility of manufacturing lung ventilation devices in country is being considered

Commandant publishes complete list of restricted economic activities in Armenia

Artsakh presidential candidates participating in TV debate (LIVE)

Armenia Commandant holds consultation at National Center for Disease Control and Prevention

PM: Georgia, Russia to secure 'green zone' for Armenian cargo transportation

Karabakh presidential candidate's company sets up alcogel factory in a matter of hours

Karabakh President chairs another consultation devoted to coronavirus

SANA: Woman infected with coronavirus dies

Routes between Armenia and Artsakh temporarily closed due to risk of spread of coronavirus

Nicolas Sarkozy on Patrick Devedjian: I am proud that he was by my side

No citizens isolated on suspicion of novel coronavirus in Artsakh

Armenian doctor dies in Italy after testing positive for coronavirus

Serzh Sargsyan expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Karabakh Defense Army opens cafeteria at military unit

TMZ: Italian nurse commits suicide after testing positive for coronavirus

Armenian government to support workers in forced idleness with lump-sum payment

Reasons why Armenian supermarkets' operation was banned

Armen Sarkissian: Development of Armenia was a primary objective for Patrick Devedjian

US-based Armenian students asking Armenia government to help them return