Armenian health minister on condition of 2 coronavirus-infected patients in critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

There are positive dynamics for the two patients who had tested positive for coronavirus and are in critical condition. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the patients (49 years old and 60 years old) have been transferred from the reanimation unit to the medical unit where they will continue to undergo treatment and thanked reanimatologists and infectious disease doctors for stabilizing the patients’ condition and helping them get out of the dire situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
