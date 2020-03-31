News
Presidential, parliamentary elections kick off in Karabakh
Presidential, parliamentary elections kick off in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The presidential and parliamentary elections have gotten underway in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) at 8am.

There are 282 polling stations, as well as one each at the representation of Artsakh in Armenia and at the Shushi penitentiary.

Fourteen NGOs with 807 representatives, as well as 197 representatives of 37 mass media were initially accredited at the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission to carry out an observation mission. However, in view of the risk of spreading the coronavirus in Artsakh and to prevent it, many observers and a number of media outlets, including Armenian News-NEWS.am, have announced their decision not to leave for Artsakh.

The Armenian parliamentary delegation, led by vice-speaker Alen Simonyan, has left for Artsakh to observe the elections there.

According to the data provided by the Artsakh Police, there are 103,663 voters.

Fourteen candidates are running for president, and 2 party blocs and 10 parties are vying for seats in the Artsakh National Assembly.

Voting will end at 8pm.

Preventive measures have been taken at the polling stations due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
