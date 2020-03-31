80,000 masks, 160,000 gloves to be provided to voters during Artsakh elections

A total of 5,200 masks and 10,400 gloves were provided to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) by the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic in connection with Tuesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

All 282 polling stations and about 10 offices were disinfected and provided with antimicrobial disinfectants.

Citizens will be given 80,000 masks and 160,000 gloves during the voting. Police will be provided with 3,000 masks, and, if needed, gloves.

There will be a medical facility for observers and journalists at the CEC press center in Stepanakert.

Experts from the Center for Epidemiology and Hygiene will monitor all polling stations.

Being on duty at control points continue in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh and the acquiring of respective medical products and disinfectants is still in process.