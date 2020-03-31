Artsakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan: I voted for our country and our future

The thirteen other presidential candidates of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic are very dear to presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan, and they have gone a long way together. Harutyunyan told about this to reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections Tuesday.

"I have voted for our country and our future, for peace, for solidarity, and most importantly at this stage—for health," he also said.

Asked how he assesses the election process, the candidate said the voter turnout was quite high.

"There should be a legitimate power in Artsakh, which, together with Armenia’s authorities, will be able to carry out the important mission that awaits us," he added, in particular.

Asked if he has any support from Armenia, the presidential candidate said: "All 14 candidates are supported by the Armenia’s authorities."