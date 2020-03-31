News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia official proposes Gazprom chief to start talks on reducing Russian natural gas price at border
Armenia official proposes Gazprom chief to start talks on reducing Russian natural gas price at border
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has sent a letter on behalf of the government of Armenia to Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom company of Russia, to start new talks on reducing the price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia via Georgia. The letter states as follows, in particular:

"It is already clear that the effects of coronavirus will have a negative impact on the socioeconomic development of our countries, and this will lead to a decline in the amount of consumption of energy resources. We will of course do our best to stimulate growth in production and consumption, but a competitive environment is needed to ensure the effectiveness of these measures. We all understand that in this sense, the price of [natural] gas in Armenia is of great importance.

Given the projections and the current situation regarding the prices of energy resources—including oil and [natural] gas—in the world markets, we consider it expedient to launch new negotiations on the change in the price of [natural] gas being supplied to the Republic of Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy PM: Armenia not ruling out talks over revision of formula for natural gas imported from Russia
According to him, there is already a change of price of...
 PM: New Russian border restrictions will not affect Armenian cargo
"Many thought that these decisions would have a certain impact on the cargo transportation of Armenia and Russia…
 Armenia President congratulates Russia FM on 70th anniversary
Armen Sarkissian is linked to Sergey Lavrov by not only...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities express their concerns to Russian over Vahagn Harutyunyan case
The former head of the March 1, 2008 case investigation team…
 Russian army delegation on visit to Armenia
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the Military-Topographic Service...
 Armenia MOD delegation participating in staff talks for Caucasus-2020 drills
The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is participating...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos