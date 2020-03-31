Armenia official proposes Gazprom chief to start talks on reducing Russian natural gas price at border

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has sent a letter on behalf of the government of Armenia to Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom company of Russia, to start new talks on reducing the price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia via Georgia. The letter states as follows, in particular:
"It is already clear that the effects of coronavirus will have a negative impact on the socioeconomic development of our countries, and this will lead to a decline in the amount of consumption of energy resources. We will of course do our best to stimulate growth in production and consumption, but a competitive environment is needed to ensure the effectiveness of these measures. We all understand that in this sense, the price of [natural] gas in Armenia is of great importance.
Given the projections and the current situation regarding the prices of energy resources—including oil and [natural] gas—in the world markets, we consider it expedient to launch new negotiations on the change in the price of [natural] gas being supplied to the Republic of Armenia."