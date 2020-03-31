Armenia PM and Belarus President discuss gas prices and situation with viruses

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan discussed the functioning of the economy and the functioning of health systems during a phone talk on Tuesday initiated by the Armenian side, BelTA reported.

The parties exchanged views on hydrocarbon prices, which Belarus and Armenia import from Russia. Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan noted an overestimated level of prices for natural gas, and added it obviously does not correspond to the world level and the current situation as a whole.

A separate topic of discussion was the functioning of health systems and counteracting the spread of seasonal acute viral infections.

Also, in connection with the current state of affairs, the President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the possibility of a meeting of the heads of the Eurasian Union states to discuss the emerging economic challenges. The initiative to hold such a meeting was made by Lukashenko as the leader of the country presiding in the Eurasian Economic Union. The Belarusian leader highlighted the presence of urgent issues requiring detailed discussion at the highest level.

In continuation of the conversation Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich to get in touch with each side in order to discuss the matter with them and convey the views Aleksandr Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan had presented. If the EAEU heads of state agree to it, Belarus suggests arranging a meeting of only limited-size delegations and can guarantee full safety to every member of the incoming delegations. A video conference the Eurasian Economic Union leaders can participate in is an alternative way for having this discussion, the Belarusian side believes.