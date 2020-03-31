News
Artsakh presidential candidate's headquarters records electoral violations
Artsakh presidential candidate's headquarters records electoral violations
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The elections in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) were monitored very well and went rather well, as reported the headquarters of presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There were no particular violations. Overall, the elections went smoothly,” the headquarters reported.

The headquarters of Ashot Ghulyan, another presidential candidate, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it had also recorded electoral violations.

“During the elections, the representatives of our headquarters recorded several electoral violations such as photographing of a ballot,” the representatives of the headquarters said.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Artsakh ended over two hours ago. As at 8 p.m., the elections saw a turnout of 76,472 voters or 72.7% of the total number of voters.

Based on the data provided by the Police of Artsakh, there are 103,663 voters in Artsakh.
Հայերեն
