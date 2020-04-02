Newspaper: Aircraft departing from Azerbaijan passes through Armenia airspace

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: As the number of aviation flights is low, to put it mildly, these days, especially in our region, a plane departing from Baku to Luxembourg, which was passing through the Republic of Armenia airspace at about 13:25, caught the eye on flightradar24 website yesterday amid the overall “emptiness.”
To find out whether it is normal that an aircraft departing from Azerbaijan, or heading to Azerbaijan, passes through our territory, Past applied to the RA Civil Aviation Committee.
“There are international agreements signed that civil aircrafts have the right to enter our airspace without special permission. We repeat, if they are civilian aircrafts, are not transporting dangerous cargo and public officials,” (…) an employee from the Civil Aviation Department said.