Newspaper: What Armenian side has today, 4 years after April war?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Zhoghovurd daily writes: Four years have passed since the night of April 1, 2016, when the Azerbaijani side launched a large-scale offensive against the Republic of Artsakh.

In the early hours of April 5, the Azerbaijani armed forces used a Smerch reactive volley fire system toward the south of the frontline.

And by 12pm, a ceasefire was established, the military operations ceased.

As a result of these actions, we, the Armenian side, lost [servicemen as well as] 800 hectares of land, for the return of which not even an attempt was made 4 years ago and then.
