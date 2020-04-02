Newspaper: What Armenian side has today, 4 years after April war?

Zhoghovurd daily writes: Four years have passed since the night of April 1, 2016, when the Azerbaijani side launched a large-scale offensive against the Republic of Artsakh.
In the early hours of April 5, the Azerbaijani armed forces used a Smerch reactive volley fire system toward the south of the frontline.
And by 12pm, a ceasefire was established, the military operations ceased.
As a result of these actions, we, the Armenian side, lost [servicemen as well as] 800 hectares of land, for the return of which not even an attempt was made 4 years ago and then.