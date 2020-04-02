Armenia’s Pashinyan urges people not to be so calm about coronavirus situation

YEREVAN. – Of course, one cannot draw any conclusions, but according to one day's data, we are at risk of a certain increase in rate, albeit we had a slowdown in rate the previous day. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia, referring to the 92 new cases of coronavirus that were confirmed this morning.

"We can say that our situation is still within controllability," he added, in particular. "At initial period, we were able to prevent the panic phenomena; but as I understand it, we prevented [it] too much. Now we cannot bring our society back to a balanced situation. There is widespread calmness in the country. Of course it's good from a mere psychological point of view, but it's a problem from an epidemic point of view because it is this calmness that creates the risk that the rate of infection can increase."

He urged everyone not to be so calm about the situation with the coronavirus.