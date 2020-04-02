News
Thursday
April 02
News
Minister: Theoretically, all Armenian citizens can pass COVID-19 test
Minister: Theoretically, all Armenian citizens can pass COVID-19 test
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Theoretically, all Armenian citizens can pass the test for coronavirus, health minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday.

However, according to him, practically it will not take place in the near future.

According to him, for the cases with a negative test result, there is no guarantee that the viral load will not appear two or three days after testing. 

This means that everyone should be tested periodically, he added.

“We are expanding our capabilities and will soon be able to carry out from 400 to 500 tests per day, and later - after acquiring new equipment - nearly 1,500 tests per day will be carried out,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
