Armenia official: One of very severe coronavirus patients is young

YEREVAN. – As of today, there are five very severe coronavirus patients who are hooked up to artificial respiration devices, and one of them is young. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said this at a news conference Thursday, asked whether the coronavirus patients in Armenia whose condition is severe had any accompanying chronic illnesses.
"Four are quite old; our senior citizens who have chronic illnesses," he said. "Only one is young, but the scope of his illnesses is in the process of being determined, since he has a very atypical pneumonia."