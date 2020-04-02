News
Thursday
April 02
News
Armenia official: One of very severe coronavirus patients is young
Armenia official: One of very severe coronavirus patients is young
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – As of today, there are five very severe coronavirus patients who are hooked up to artificial respiration devices, and one of them is young. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said this at a news conference Thursday, asked whether the coronavirus patients in Armenia whose condition is severe had any accompanying chronic illnesses.

"Four are quite old; our senior citizens who have chronic illnesses," he said. "Only one is young, but the scope of his illnesses is in the process of being determined, since he has a very atypical pneumonia."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
