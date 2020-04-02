Armenia President signs several laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed several laws, particularly the package of laws on making a supplement to the Law on Local Self-Governance and on making a supplement to the Law on the Budget System of the Republic of Armenia, the law on making a supplement to the Law on making an amendment and supplement to the Law on Local Self-Governance, the law on making a supplement to the Law on Urban Development, the law on ratifying the Fourth Protocol “On making amendments to the Agreement on the Main Principles of Military-Technical Cooperation between Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of May 15, 1992” and the law on ratifying the Agreement on Navigation.