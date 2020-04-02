News
AFP: Israeli health minister tests positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu quarantined again
AFP: Israeli health minister tests positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu quarantined again
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a leading member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, has tested positive for COVID-19, AFP reported

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has re-entered precautionary quarantine, officials said Thursday.

Netanyahu has been self-isolated after one of his employees had contracted the coronavirus. His quarantine ended the night before.

According to the PM, a new seven-day self-isolation was introduced due to his contacts with the 71-year-old Litzman.

The spouse of the latter also has a positive result for coronavirus. "Litzman and his wife feel well, are receiving treatment and will be quarantined and supervised," a health ministry statement said.

Israeli media also reported that the head of the Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, may also be compelled to self-isolate after having had contact with Litzman, but that information could not be immediately confirmed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
