Boy, 12, commits suicide in Armenia village by hanging himself

A 12-year-old boy has committed suicide Thursday by hanging himself in Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Zarzand Gabrielyan, head of the media relations section of the Police information department, confirmed this information in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The circumstances are being ascertained," Gabrielyan added.
Sotk mayor Hakob Avetyan told Sputnik Armenia that the children were at home at the time of the incident and were playing.
“The father and mother are contract servicepersons; they were in the workplace at the time,” he added, in particular. “They have three sons; the deceased was the eldest son."