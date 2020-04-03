List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has expanded the list of commodities exempt from the customs duty for imported goods and simplified the requirements for Certificates of Origin, reports the EEU, according to TASS.
“To reduce the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum and prevent the deficit of goods of major social significance in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), on April 3, the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved the list of critical goods for import. A tariff privilege is set for those goods in the period between April 1 and June 30, 2020, in the form of exemption from customs duty for import when importing the goods into countries of the Eurasian Economic Union,” the press release reads.