News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved
List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has expanded the list of commodities exempt from the customs duty for imported goods and simplified the requirements for Certificates of Origin, reports the EEU, according to TASS.

“To reduce the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum and prevent the deficit of goods of major social significance in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), on April 3, the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved the list of critical goods for import. A tariff privilege is set for those goods in the period between April 1 and June 30, 2020, in the form of exemption from customs duty for import when importing the goods into countries of the Eurasian Economic Union,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
HRW on amendments to Armenian law: It restricts privacy amid COVID-19 fight
“The amendments impose restrictions on the right to privacy…
 Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises
Prices of products are going up, citizens are...
 Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours
Based on the records drawn up after monitoring conducted on...
 Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production
Once again, the Prime Minister attached importance to...
 Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries
Governed by the Armenian government’s decision on declaring a...
 CNBC: Beijing strengthens its soft power amid COVID-19 pandemic
“This is the first international crisis where China is actively taking a global leadership role…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos