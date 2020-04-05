The Guardian: Spain records the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 9 days

Over the last day in Spain, the number of deaths from coronavirus has increased by 674, amounting to 12,418 cases in total.
This figure has become the lowest mortality rate in the country over the past nine days, The Guardian reported.
According to the country's health ministry, the total number of confirmed cases is 130,759.
The infection rate for this period in Spain is also the lowest.
Meanwhile, 5,936 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in a day and the total number of infected is 91,714.