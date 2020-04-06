Armenia PM: We have one more death from coronavirus

As of Monday 11am, only 11 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this on Facebook, adding that 263 citizens were tested for this disease.
Pashinyan added that, unfortunately, we also have bad news. A 68-year-old compatriot died of double pneumonia, presumably the result of coronavirus; but this person also had diabetes.
"(…) I can bring the data of April 3, according to which 34 out of 253 tests conducted were positive; in other words, we have a threefold decrease in dynamics,” he added, in particular. "If this is confirmed (…), it will mean that the measures that cause us a lot of inconvenience have started to yield positive results. If that is the case, it means that if more strictly abide by the restrictions of the Commandant’s Office for the 1 one week, our chances of starting to think from Monday to relax the [current restrictions’] regime and return to normal life will increase.
If these restrictions are yielding results, today's data are promising."