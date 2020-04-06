Monday court hearing on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service is not held

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody for another 2 months

Young man who caused death of 2 Yerevan police officers is released from prison (PHOTOS)

Fitch revises outlook on Armenia to negative: The COVID-19 shock negatively affects country's economy

Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Some Armenia MFA consular services to be offered via video link

RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19

Woman arrested after trying to invade into Japanese PM Abe’s residence

People must apply until Monday 11:59pm for customs clearance of cars purchased in 2019 but not imported to Armenia

Armenia official: We continue to maintain strict isolation regime

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Inspections conducted at Stepanakert public food facilities (PHOTOS)

Reuters: Boris Johnson is doing well, expected soon back at his office

Karabakh Army receives mechanized disinfectant equipment for coronavirus prevention (PHOTOS)

Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was from Maralik town

Number of coronavirus recoveries increases by 5, reaches 62 in Armenia

Tim Cook: Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19 - CNBC

Armenia PM: We have one more death from coronavirus

Karabakh army soldier, 20, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

TASS: Chilean authorities decide not to renew quarantine on Easter Island

Reuters: UK PM spends night in hospital

Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country

The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus

BBC News: Tiger at US Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday

BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US

Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines

RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes

The Independent: Ireland PM resumes medical activities during coronavirus pandemic

AP: Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

30 Armenian citizens to arrive today from the Netherlands

The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier contracts coronavirus

News Georgia: Truck driver from Georgia, 53, tests positive for COVID-19 in Armenia

The Guardian: Joe Biden says he will wear mask in public

CNN: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass in near-empty St. Peter's Basilica

Yerkir Media TV company employee dies

Ombudsman comments on extradition to Russia of an Armenian accused of killing Azerbaijani

Egypt Today: Armenian community in Egypt donates LE 1M to Tahya Misr Fund to fight COVID-19

Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian hospital in Istanbul serves only patients with coronavirus

Armenia health minister: Accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 is a very complex process

Elderly woman found dead in Yerevan apartment

The Guardian: Spain records the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 9 days

Stabbing near Yerevan factory

RIA Novosti: WHO spokesperson speaks about the 'most obvious' COVID-19 symptom

AP: Over 300 pilots in Czech Republic form help group to deliver medical equipment

Man tests positive for coronavirus in Armenia’s Tavush: 29 medical workers who contacted him now isolated

Al Arabiya: Former Libyan PM Mahmoud Jibril dies of COVID-19

Tasnim: Iranian defense ministry develops advanced COVID-19 test kits

Armenian SNCO general director beaten in Yerevan

Armenia provides special warehouses in Yerevan and provinces for donations

China facilitating delivery of 1,000 ventilators to New York State

Moscow Operation Center: Number of COVID-19 infected exceeds 5,000

IRNA: Patients aged 102 and 106 recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Governor: 2 COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Tavush province

The Independent: Turkey seizes hundreds of ventilators paid for by Spain

Online testing: Armenia introduces Covid-19 Armenia app

Sputnik-Georgia: Georgia confirms 2nd COVID-19 death

CNBC: Trump says 1,000 military personnel deploying to New York City amid COVID-19

AP: Nearly 3,000 prisoners released from Sri Lankan prisons amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters: Trump says he may take drug to treat COVID-19

Armenia confirms 822 COVID-19 cases

Armenian Apostolic Church marking Palm Sunday

The Guardian: New Zealand PM comments on 'idiots' ignoring lockdown

Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian dies of COVID-19 in Istanbul

Armenian health ministry: 25 COVID-19 patients with pneumonia are in intensive care unit

Protest staged outside Russia embassy in Armenia

Embassy in Russia explains how passengers were selected for sole Moscow-Yerevan flight on April 6

Administrative Court accepts for proceedings Lydian Armenia ex-employees’ lawsuit against Police

ANCA calls on US State Department to reprogram $25mn in Armenia aid to fight COVID-19

Armenia PM to answer people’s questions live on April 6 for 3 hours

Armenia Ministry of Health: One of coronavirus patients has minor injuries due to ambulance accident

Karabakh parliament speaker's political force: Elections were held under unlevel but competitive conditions

Embassy in Russia: Airline tickets for April 6 flight to Armenia have sold out

Ambulance transporting coronavirus patient has accident in Yerevan

Armenia PM: Our task is to create new jobs

PM: More than 500 people in Armenia infected with coronavirus do not receive any treatment

Sputnik Georgia: Country reports first coronavirus death

Fellow soldier detained in connection with case of Karabakh army serviceman’s death Friday

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week

Arevelk.am: One of women who died of coronavirus recently in Yerevan was Armenian from Syria’s Aleppo

RBC: Russia provides necessary amount of coronavirus diagnostic test systems to Armenia

Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit court session day is set

Voice of America: US to stop exporting personal protection equipment

Snow falls in several regions of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Ambassador: Another Armenian died in Russia from coronavirus

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 770 in Armenia

The Daily Mail: UK streets filled with garbage, clothes because of quarantine

Which countries will win "oil war?"

The Washington Post: US economy loses 701K jobs in March

Russia MFA slams Estonia intelligence "data" on Moscow and Yerevan

Moscow embassy: Armenia citizens stranded at airport were taken to nearby hotel (VIDEO)

Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine working on organizing Kiev-Yerevan charter flight

Yerevan Mayor appears after long silence, shows new garbage disposal and sanitation facility

Vanadzor Mayor: There are COVID-19 affected citizens from among previously isolated

2 Masis Medical Center doctors infected with COVID-19, 1 doctor's test results not known yet

Embassy in Russia obtains one-time permit from Russian government for Armenia citizens to return

Armenia health minister presents new module at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital

How is Armenia Civil Aviation Committee rated in European Aviation Safety Agency report?

12-year-old Armenian boy commits suicide, criminal case instituted

CoE commissioner: I urge all Council of Europe member states to preserve press and media freedom