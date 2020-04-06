News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Number of coronavirus recoveries increases by 5, reaches 62 in Armenia
Number of coronavirus recoveries increases by 5, reaches 62 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Sunday, 822 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 833 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Monday morning.

A total of 4,096 tests have come back negative, and 763 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered has increased by 5 and reached 62, whereas 8 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Some Armenia MFA consular services to be offered via video link
In consideration of the novel coronavirus pandemic…
 RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19
The measures taken to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection have been discussed…
 Armenia official: We continue to maintain strict isolation regime
In connection with the current coronavirus situation in the country…
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: Inspections conducted at Stepanakert public food facilities (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of COVID-19 anti-epidemiological work…
 Reuters: Boris Johnson is doing well, expected soon back at his office
“He’ll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that…
 Karabakh Army receives mechanized disinfectant equipment for coronavirus prevention (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of respective assistance by NGOs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos