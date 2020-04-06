Number of coronavirus recoveries increases by 5, reaches 62 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Sunday, 822 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.
Overall, 833 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Monday morning.
A total of 4,096 tests have come back negative, and 763 people are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered has increased by 5 and reached 62, whereas 8 others have died in Armenia from the disease.