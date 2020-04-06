News
Reuters: Lufthansa's Belgian carrier extends suspension of flights until at least May 15
Reuters: Lufthansa's Belgian carrier extends suspension of flights until at least May 15
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Belgian Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary, has extended its suspension of flights until at least May 15, Reuters reported

Earlier, the Belgian airline has announced the postponement of the flights until April 19 due to low demand caused by harsh measures introduced by the authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company with 4,200 employees has announced it will extend the short-time work scheme, according to which company management cuts salaries, while the other part of the salaries are compensated by the country's authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
