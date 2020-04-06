News
Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan shooting is being transferred to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in  2000), who sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army military unit from a shot fired by Azerbaijan on Sunday at around 5:30pm, is being transferred to Yerevan. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The soldier's condition is assessed as stable," Stepanyan added.

Armenian News-NEWS.am, has learned that this serviceman is from Vanadzor, Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am spoke also with Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan, who said that the soldier's father is not in Armenia at the moment. "They are from a normal family; I know his father personally," he added. “His life is not at risk; first aid was provided in Stepanakert."

To note, an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
