Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan shooting is being transferred to Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000), who sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army military unit from a shot fired by Azerbaijan on Sunday at around 5:30pm, is being transferred to Yerevan. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"The soldier's condition is assessed as stable," Stepanyan added.
Armenian News-NEWS.am, has learned that this serviceman is from Vanadzor, Armenia.
Armenian News-NEWS.am spoke also with Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan, who said that the soldier's father is not in Armenia at the moment. "They are from a normal family; I know his father personally," he added. “His life is not at risk; first aid was provided in Stepanakert."
To note, an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.