Armenia PM: Government can't provide social support to all children

All children can’t be provided with social support because there are many children of socially secured families in Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today in response to a citizen who had asked why the government only provides support to children whose parents are unemployed.
“The government currently has a problem with identifying children who need social support is trying to find out information about the parents of the particular children when it allocates funds. Unfortunately, not everything is digitized in Armenia. We’ll consider the expansion of the program, and if there are justifications, I don’t rule out the expansion of the program,” Pashinyan said.