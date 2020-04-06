Armenia PM on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff

Unfortunately, the price of natural gas has often been a matter of political speculations. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions today, touching upon the bid that Gazprom Armenia has submitted to raise the natural gas tariff.
“By this I am referring to the Armenian government because the former government has always used this for political purposes. Today, the Armenian government is facing a problem with effective exploitation of the natural gas system, and it definitely needs to solve the issue,” Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan also recalled that Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has addressed Gazprom Armenia on behalf of the government and asked to review the natural gas tariff, taking into consideration the global situation. “This means the government has offered to launch talks over reduction of the natural gas price, and I would like to say that I have had a phone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and told him about the current crisis, and I hope the President of Russia and I will be able to consider the issue and reach an agreement,” Pashinyan said.