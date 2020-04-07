Armenia PM on problems with Civil Aviation Committee

The Civil Aviation Committee can’t be deprived of its license. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions live on Facebook today, adding that, in spite of this, there are problems in the civil aviation sector.

“Armenian airline companies have been deprived of the right to carry out flights to Europe. The speculators’ speculations are in vain because I believe this is specifically the sabotage of state bodies I have talked about. If you watch my press conference in Kapan, you will see that I have talked about the activities of the Civil Aviation Committee and how ex-officials have dealt with illegal activities and the sale of weapons in African countries for many years,” he said, adding that the European Aviation Safety Agency has inspected the Committee. “The Agency hasn’t followed the rules because the discussion was supposed to be held in May, and the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has sent a complaint.”