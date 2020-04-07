Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan today went live on Facebook and addressed the Prime Minister of Armenia and the administration of the National Assembly, asking them to withdraw the highly criticized 30% bonus funds and only the bonuses of top officials, including ministers, deputies and heads of various government agencies and gear all the funds towards the created and to-be-created social support programs so that unemployed citizens and citizens working per diem can benefit from them.

Marukyan also offered the government to make large expenditures to fix the socio-economic situation a little.

He also talked about the extraordinary parliamentary session during which it was proposed to locate people with phones and said this won’t have any impact on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “The chairperson of the parliament’s health committee also talked about this and stated that there can’t be any impact. The opposition voted against the bill, and it didn’t pass. Afterwards, the ruling party convened another session and passed the bill. This is regression in terms of democracy and has nothing to do with saving lives. A rejected bill isn’t introduced in any parliament of the world.”