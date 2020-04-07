News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again
Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan today went live on Facebook and addressed the Prime Minister of Armenia and the administration of the National Assembly, asking them to withdraw the highly criticized 30% bonus funds and only the bonuses of top officials, including ministers, deputies and heads of various government agencies and gear all the funds towards the created and to-be-created social support programs so that unemployed citizens and citizens working per diem can benefit from them.

Marukyan also offered the government to make large expenditures to fix the socio-economic situation a little.

He also talked about the extraordinary parliamentary session during which it was proposed to locate people with phones and said this won’t have any impact on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “The chairperson of the parliament’s health committee also talked about this and stated that there can’t be any impact. The opposition voted against the bill, and it didn’t pass. Afterwards, the ruling party convened another session and passed the bill. This is regression in terms of democracy and has nothing to do with saving lives. A rejected bill isn’t introduced in any parliament of the world.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage
They were not active at a period when there were weather problems at Upper Lars…
 Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19
According to her, in some sense, the release of...
 The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital
“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits…
 China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January
Over the past day, Chinese doctors only recorded...
 Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
When she came to the village from Armenia, she was running a fever; she decided to get tested, she was isolated; today a positive result came…
 Armenian official: Ministry providing support to merited cultural figures of elder generation
According to him, the ministry has prepared a list...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos