Artsakh State Minister presents government's upcoming support measures

The crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus will have a negative impact on the country’s economy. This is what Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan told reporters today, adding that the government will soon present social support programs in the agriculture, business and social sectors that will be in line with the social support programs being carried out in Armenia.
As for the measures that the government has taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until now, according to Martirosyan, those measures were implemented in several directions, including ensuring of a healthcare system with logistics base, strict control on the border, closure of educational institutions and change of the regime of work of public servants, who have worked from home as much as possible.