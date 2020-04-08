News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Online shopping in Armenia almost triples
Online shopping in Armenia almost triples
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The circulation of online shopping in Armenia has almost tripled. Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of High Technological Industry, stated this at Wednesday's press conference.

"We receive data from various e-commerce sites; the circulation has almost tripled," the minister said. "This means that in isolation [due to the coronavirus], online companies have been able to effectively organize their activities."

He added that online circulation of funds has also increased in Armenia. "I consider this a positive process," Arshakyan stated. "I think the opportunities for non-cash online commerce will have a positive impact on the country's development, both in terms of ensuring transparency as well as the country's convenience and balanced development. So I hope these trends will continue."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus
On Tuesday, 24 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Krasnodar region…
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message
Let us help each other, be responsible and...
 Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity
The respective plants continue to operate within the existing orders…
 Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Ruben Hakobyan adds that the very clever...
 PM: About 293,000 Armenia citizens are given loan break
As well as 5,300 legal entities…
 Yerevan Municipality: 65 of 125 monitored persons sent to infectious disease hospital tested positive for coronavirus
They were sent there from February 1 to April 6…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos