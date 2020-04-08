Online shopping in Armenia almost triples

YEREVAN. – The circulation of online shopping in Armenia has almost tripled. Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of High Technological Industry, stated this at Wednesday's press conference.
"We receive data from various e-commerce sites; the circulation has almost tripled," the minister said. "This means that in isolation [due to the coronavirus], online companies have been able to effectively organize their activities."
He added that online circulation of funds has also increased in Armenia. "I consider this a positive process," Arshakyan stated. "I think the opportunities for non-cash online commerce will have a positive impact on the country's development, both in terms of ensuring transparency as well as the country's convenience and balanced development. So I hope these trends will continue."