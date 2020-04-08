News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses
Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

In response to the circular written by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II to the diocesan primates of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and urging them to also help the homeland to provide for its immediate needs due to the novel coronavirus, respective donations from several dioceses were sent to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

At present, such donations have been received from three dioceses.

Accordingly, $20,000, each, have been transferred from the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhichevan, and from the Armenian Diocese of Egypt for the needs of Armenia’s healthcare sector.

And the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of the United States has donated $50,000 to support educational programs in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
The President emphasized that, in spite of the...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos