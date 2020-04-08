Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses

In response to the circular written by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II to the diocesan primates of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and urging them to also help the homeland to provide for its immediate needs due to the novel coronavirus, respective donations from several dioceses were sent to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

At present, such donations have been received from three dioceses.

Accordingly, $20,000, each, have been transferred from the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhichevan, and from the Armenian Diocese of Egypt for the needs of Armenia’s healthcare sector.

And the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of the United States has donated $50,000 to support educational programs in Armenia.