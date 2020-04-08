Armenia Ombudsman preparing letter to Supreme Judicial Council head after ex-president attorneys' appeal

Armenian Ombudsman has prepared an appeal to the Supreme Judicial Council head following the statement of the ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys.
Arman Tatoyan responded to the appeals sent on March 24 and April 7, Kocharyan’s attorneys’ noted.
According to Tatoyan “the lack of appropriate criminal procedure standards may actually be problematic in specific situations from the point of view of ensuring human rights. Given the importance of the issue you raised and based on the constitutional function of the human rights defender in improving the law, a letter is being prepared to the Supreme Judicial Council to clarify the official position.”
As reported earlier, the hearings on Kocharyan’s case have been postponed for a month and a half as Judge Anna Danibekyan is absent because of health issues. Meanwhile, the chair of the court refuses to transfer the petitions submitted by lawyers for consideration to another judge. No court hearings have been held since March 17, and in connection with all this, various legislative problems may arise.