BBC: Boris Johnson 'improving' as intensive care treatment continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said, reports BBC.
Mr Johnson was now sitting up in bed and "engaging positively" with the clinical team at St Thomas' Hospital in London, the chancellor added.
The PM was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus - and was then moved to intensive care on Monday.
At the daily coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson was "receiving excellent care from the NHS team at St Thomas'".
"The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend and my thoughts are with him and his family," he said.
Later, Downing Street said the prime minister "continues to make steady progress" but remained in intensive care.