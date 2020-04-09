News
Thursday
April 09
News
Thursday
April 09
Armenia PM: If we make artificial price interventions we will have shortage in market
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – A drop in prices was recorded in Armenia in 2019 and early 2020 in various spheres. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.

"If we suddenly make an artificial intervention in prices—by the way, such calls are made—we will have a deficit in the market," he stressed. "Businessmen will stop importing goods if it is not in their interest. In other words, on the one hand, there should be no artificial intervention, on the other hand, no attempt should be allowed to make super profits from this situation. Armenia is one of the countries where the phenomenon of empty shelves [due to the coronavirus pandemic], which has been recorded in many developed countries, has not been observed."
