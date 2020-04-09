Khamenei: Western democracy not giving peace and salvation to humanity

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the western democracy and its injustice will not lead to peace and salvation of the human society, reports Mehr.

“All the Communism, Western democracy and the liberal democracy prevailing around the world, with their claims, have not led the humanity to reach peace and salvation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech on Thursday, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the 12th Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi [May God Hasten His Reappearance].

“The human society is not feeling at peace despite all the scientific advances and the developments in the lifestyle,” the Leader said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader referred to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has been spreading all across the world, saying the ordeal was a test for the governments and nations.

“What happened in the West, Europe and the United States showed the product of their upbringing,” the Leader said, adding that, “people swamping stores, queuing up to buy weapons and not paying attention to the treatment of elderly and disabled patients are among the behaviors shown in the western societies in this period.”

“This is the result of the western rulers’ policies and philosophy, which include materialism and usually atheism,” he added.