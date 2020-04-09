Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours

Armenia citizen in extremely bad situation, asking for help to take care of her family

Armenia's Pashinyan: Government has distributed AMD 10,700,000,000 for social and economic assistance

Armenia citizen from Russia refuses to get tested for COVID-19, threatens to commit suicide

Transgender people from Cuba electrocute and rob Yerevan boy

Third citizen tested positive for coronavirus in Artsakh transported to Armenia

Armenia Tavush Province governor: 6 infected with COVID-19

Union of Armenians of Ukraine: 3 Armenians infected with COVID-19, according to preliminary data

Embassy in Russia releases list of Armenia citizens waiting for flights

Factor.am: Armenian policeman injures leg during mine explosion

Armenia PM: Law banning ill-fated slot machines will be in effect on May 1

Armenia PM holds discussion on anti-crisis measures

Artsakh has 3 COVID-19 cases, coronavirus death toll in Armenia reaches 10, 09.04.20 digest

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office institutes 2 cases regarding Civil Aviation Committee officers

Minister: Armenia may record 1,800 COVID-19 cases by April 19

Armenia Shirak Province governor: 13 coronavirus cases, 1 recovered

Armenia state commission: Prices of butter and sugar were lower in March 2020 than in same period of previous 2 years

Massachusetts billboards: We survived the 1915, the Armenian Genocide. Together we will defeat COVID 19

Nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 in Armenia's Gyumri works at local infection hospital

One of the persons infected with coronavirus in Artsakh is Armenia citizen

Armenia President holds phone talks with cultural figures

German Chancellor rejects Italy

Khamenei: Western democracy not giving peace and salvation to humanity

Explosion takes place in business center building in central Moscow

UN Commissioner on COVID-19: It poses a far-reaching threat to human rights

Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price

2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results

Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market

Vache Sharafyan's works performed at concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian-American relations

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council on return of judge examining Robert Kocharyan's case

MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia

Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart

Armenia 2nd President files statement of claim against Penitentiary Service

Dollar still losing value in Armenia

Armenia opera house former soprano dies aged 60

Armenia President signs laws

Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US

Armenia MFA: About 70 Armenia citizens to be transported from Turkey and to be under 14-day quarantine

US State Department reveals some gifts from Donald Trump to world leaders

Data of joint stock companies owners in Armenia to be made available for law-enforcement authorities

Deputy PM: It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy Russia energy resources in rubles

US Senators asked to avoid Zoom for online meetings

Embassy to offer construction jobs to Armenia citizens who had traveled to Russia for work

Armenia Police issue statement on National Security Service actions at Yerevan district precinct

Employee of bank's branch in Armenian city tests positive for coronavirus

Karabakh President instructs to strengthen border control at checkpoints

IBNA: Serbian President says his son tested positive for COVID-19

Artsakh Defense Army commander chairs military council session, gives assignments

Armenia top officials don't know if they'll receive bonuses in near future

Armenia official: We are thinking about increasing national debt

World Bank forecast: Armenia economic growth in 2020 is 1.7% according to optimistic scenario

Bloomberg: The global economy faces $ 5 trillion hit amid COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia National Security Service officers are at Yerevan police precinct

Armenia PM: If we make artificial price interventions we will have shortage in market

Deputy PM: One should expect predictability of the exchange rate in Armenia in the near future

Armenia parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee meets ex-President Sargsyan’s condition

Armenian PM ex-advisor summoned to NSS

Armenian Deputy PM: Response to letter sent to Gazprom management committee chair not received yet

Armenia premier: We expect certain increase in number of coronavirus recoveries in near future

LA County Public Health Dept. spokesperson issues message in Armenian amid COVID-19

Navy vet Sarkis Tatigian dies in US aged 96

Armenian minister: Applications for nearly AMD 1,5 billion satisfied within economic support measures

Armenia legislature to convene special session on April 13

Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies

Armenian deputy PM: Authorities analyze impulses received from business

TASS: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 10 thousand

Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure

Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide via live broadcast

PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension

Rockets hit NATO airbase in Afghanistan

Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures

Man, 80, dies in Armenia from coronavirus

Panamanians required to stay at home on April 11 and 12

Ministry of Health: Coronavirus patient in Karabakh is in stable condition

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Divers find body of Robert Kennedy's missing great-grandson

Man, 54, found dead in Dilijan house

Armenia has 921 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Armenian Genocide April 24 commemorations in Los Angeles suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Newspaper: Armenia authorities continue their "war" against Constitutional Court

Newspaper: Heavy blow is dealt to Armenia civil aviation

World oil prices increasing

Newspaper: Armenia parliament committee on inquiry into April 2016 war holds meeting

Newspaper: Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader declares "ceasefire"

Embassy in Russia: Armenians left at Moscow airport are listed

Yerevan State Medical University rector: Child, 4, infected with coronavirus underwent face surgery

Armenia health minister on Armenian doctors fighting against spread of COVID-19

What is written on the boxes of assistance sent from China to Armenia?

Armenia's My Step Foundation donates $200,000 for purchase of vital medical supplies

758 patients with coronavirus undergoing treatment in Armenia

People who had contact with person infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh have no symptoms

EU to provide overall EUR 92,000,000 to support Armenia

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 287 self-isolated citizens, 6 test negative for coronavirus

Italy PM says country must stick with rigid lockdown

Armenian clergyman: Maniac police chief beat my 70-year-old father and my brother who has undergone surgery

BBC: Boris Johnson 'improving' as intensive care treatment continues

Yerevan Municipality's garbage collection company employee infected with COVID-19

ECDC: COVID-19 still hasn't reached peak in Europe