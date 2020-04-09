Armenia President holds phone talks with cultural figures

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues to hold remote talks with the heads of cultural, scientific, educational and academic institutions and artists and cultural figures of the country.
The President had a phone call with composer, founding president and artistic director of Yerevan Perspective International Music Festival Stepan Rostomyan, asked what the composer is doing, what his plans were before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and their destiny, as well as his future projects. The interlocutors touched upon issues related to the festival and the opportunities for cooperation with the reputable artists and musicians.
President Sarkissian also had a phone call with co-author of the “Glory to Armenian Literature and Scholastics” series of murals in the St. Mesrop Mashtots Church in Oshakan, painter Hovhannes Minasyan’s son, Martin Minasyan.
Hovhannes Minasyan and People’s Painter of the Republic of Armenia Henrik Mamyan have authored the series of murals entitled “Glory to Armenian Literature and Scholastics” in the St. Mesrop Mashtots Church in Oshakan. In late 2019, President Sarkissian helped fully restore the murals, parts of which had been damaged throughout the years.
The interlocutors attached importance to the preservation of cultural values and care for national heritage. President Sarkissian also asked Martin Minasyan about his programs and activities.