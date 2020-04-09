Armenia state commission: Prices of butter and sugar were lower in March 2020 than in same period of previous 2 years

The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia has presented the retail prices of bread, butter, sugar and flour in four large trading networks in March of 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The comparative analysis of the data shows that, in March 2020, the prices of certain products, particularly butter and sugar, were lower compared with the same period of the previous two years. The prices of bread and flour were a little higher or were at the same level.
According to the Central Bank of Armenia, the average exchange rate of the US dollar in March 2018, 2019 and 2020 was AMD 480, AMD 487 and AMD 489, respectively.