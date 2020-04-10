News
Friday
April 10
Friday
April 10
TASS: Number of COVID-19 infected people has risen by 50%, mortality rate has risen by 70% over past week
Region:World News
Theme: Analytics, Society

The pace of spread of the coronavirus has decelerated worldwide. Whereas the number of infected people doubled last week, over the past week, it has increased by one-and-a-half times. Currently, there are 1.5 million coronavirus cases, reports TASS.

The number of recovered patients also continues to grow rapidly. Over the past week, 357,000 people have recovered. Of course, the number of deaths is also on the rise (by more than 70%), going from 50,000 to 85,500. Among the top countries are Italy and the United Kingdom where the mortality rate exceeds 12%. Over the past week, the mortality rate has gone from 5 to 6%.

The virus continues to spread. A total of 13.5% of confirmed cases haven’t been reported in only two dozens of countries. Over the past week, Yemen and Abkhazia reported the first cases, while Tajikistan and several small island states continue to maintain protection.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
