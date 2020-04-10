Armenia health minister: 5,800 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far

During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan stated that nearly 5,600 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date.
When asked why so few tests have been conducted, the minister said it is first necessary to state what the small or large number of tests has to be compared with something. “We have conducted as many tests as instructed, following the standards developed in Armenia and recommended by international organizations. Armenia has accepted those standards and will conduct more tests. This is due to the level of the disease,” the minister said.