IDBank joins the Armenian Government's programs aimed at neutralizing the economic consequences of the coronavirus
IDBank joins the Armenian Government's programs aimed at neutralizing the economic consequences of the coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Recognizing the importance of increasing economic activity in the country, IDBank begins accepting credit applications as part of measures to neutralize the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

The project will provide support to enterprises, giving them the opportunity to attract affordable financial resources to ensure the continuity of business activities in the face of new challenges.

The loans will be provided to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs on the principles of co-financing, refinancing and subsidizing. The terms of the loans are determined in accordance with the Government’s economic support specific measures, as well as the loan objectives. The Bank will not charge fees for loan application services, provision of loans, loan and other services.

In order to take advantage of the loans with preferential terms, borrowers can submit an online application to the Bank at https://www.idbank.am/content/contacts/ by selecting the "Loans" topic and filling out the required fields or by sending an email to [email protected]

For more information, please call +374 77 04 40 99 or visit Bank’s official web site.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
