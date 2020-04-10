Armenia President's Staff: Armen Sarkissian to express position on Robert Kocharyan attorneys' application

The Staff of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the application of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on Wednesday. This is what Assistant to the President of Armenia Hasmik Petrosyan said in response to an inquiry from 168.am newspaper.
“There are no time limits prescribed for a response, but as Hasmik Petrosyan reportd, “the President will definitely express his position”,” writes the newspaper.
A while ago, it was announced that the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has addressed President Sarkissian with the request to take steps, within the scope of his constitutional powers, to solve the current uncertain situation, especially taking into consideration the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.